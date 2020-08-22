Earl T. Fowler, Sr.
Gloucester City - In the loving care of his family, Earl passed peacefully on August 19, 2020, at the age of 74. Loving and devoted husband of 24 years to Louise A. Fowler (nee Hickson). Loving father of Michelle and Thomas Quinn, Stephanie and John Bryszewski, Kimberly and Michael Morrell and Earl Jr. and Kelliann Fowler. Predeceased by his daughter Dawn Digiacomo and surviving Vincent Digiacomo. Cherished grandfather of Meghan Cairns (Mike), Eryn Boyle (Kevin), Thomas Quinn III (Jordan), Derick Fowler (Ashley), Amber Digiacomo, Vincent Digiacomo Jr., Dominick Digiacomo, Samantha Bryszewski, John Bryszewski, Jr., Hannah Bryszewski, Michael Morrell, Colin Morrell, Earl Fowler III, Abigail Fowler and Wyatt Fowler. Cherished great grandfather of Olivia, Sophia, Anastasia, Greyson, Ethan, Delaney, Thomas IV, Blake, Brianna, CJ, Max and Junior. Beloved brother of Pauline Shusko, Jerry Savidge Read and Paul Fowler. Predeceased by his brothers Charles Stoltz and John Masiko. Beloved brother-in-law of Susan Alcott. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Earl served the Gloucester City Fire Department for 25 years and retired as deputy chief in 1994.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Tuesday morning, August 25th, from 10 AM to 12 Noon at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, where his funeral service will be held at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hurffville.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Thomas G. Stewart III Memorial Scholarship c/o Gloucester City High School, 1300 Market St., Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Attn: Sean Gorman. Please memo, Earl T. Fowler, Sr.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com
under the obituary of Earl F. Fowler. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City, NJ. Ph: 856-456-1142