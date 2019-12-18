|
Earle Wayne Bartelt
Haddon Township - BARTELT, Earle Wayne, passed away surrounded by his loving family, on December 18, 2019, of Haddon Twp. Age 87. Beloved husband of Thelma J. Bartelt (nee Covely). Loving father of Steven and his wife, Judi Bartelt and Janet and her husband, John Nazarethian. Dearly loved grandfather of Jessica (Jim), Jennifer, Justine, the late Jake, Zac (Barbie), Meg (Irv), Noah (Tara) and great grandfather of Julia, Jace, Jacob, Rya, Drew, Shane, Travis, Gavin, Paige, Sawyer, Finley, Logan and Luca. Dear brother of Stuart Bartelt.
Mr. Bartelt grew up in Runnemede and graduated from Audubon High School. He received his Bachelor's degree from Rutgers University where he played basketball. Wayne began his working career in real estate and went onto own and operate his appraisal business, E. Wayne Bartelt in Haddon Twp. from which he never retired. He had a good work ethic which was only surpassed by his devotion to his family. He was a family man and lived to see, with great pride, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren thrive. He was very proud of all their accomplishments. He was very loved and will be dearly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Friday from 2-3:30pm at the Bradley Funeral Home 601 Rt. 73 South at Evesham Road Marlton where a Funeral Service will be held at 3:30pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 www.donate/lovetotherescue.org or CHOP www.chop.edu/giving
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019