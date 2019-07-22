Services
Edgar VanKeuren . Iii

Edgar VanKeuren . Iii Obituary
Edgar Van Keuren, III.

- - July 20, 2019

Edgar was born on February 15, 1926, in Bridgeport, CT, to Edyth (Andrews) and Edgar Van Keuren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Bernice S. Van Keuren. He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Van Keuren and son in law, Richard Goldstein. Edgar was an electrical engineer with RCA for over 35 years, appointed to a Presidential commission by President Reagan. He was honored as a Kentucky Colonel for his contributions to engineering. Edgar was a WWII Navy Veteran. Services will be private. Contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel, Cherry Hill.
Published in Courier-Post on July 22, 2019
