Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Edith Ann "Pudgie" (Coffee) Volz

Edith Ann "Pudgie" (nee Coffee) Volz
Edith Ann "Pudgie" (nee Coffee) Volz

formerly of Cherry Hill - Edith Ann "Pudgie" Volz (nee Coffee), age 85, died June 2, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Herman David "Buzzy" Volz. Loving mother of David Volz (Lori) of Burlington, NJ; Christopher Volz (Angelo Andonakakis) of Haddon Heights, NJ; James Volz of Hainesport, NJ; Ann-Marie Volz of Little Meadows, PA and the late Peter Volz. Devoted grandmother of Emily, Hannah, Sean, Alena and Sarah.

Viewing Thursday morning 11 AM to 12:15 PM at Holy Eucharist RC Church 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 12:30 PM. Interment private. For those who wish contributions in her memory may be made to the 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on June 4, 2019
