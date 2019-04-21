|
Edith Evans
Moorestown - Edith Evans (nee Hendrickson) passed away on April 11, 2019 at the age of 100 at the Evergreens, Moorestown, NJ. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and attended Bay Ridge High School where she was a member of the Arista Honor Society, served on the Executive Council, was awarded the gold medal for proficiency in shorthand and typing for four years and won a scholarship to Carver Business School in New York City.
On June 1, 1940 she married Joseph M. Evans, who had been born in Scotland, and continued to live in Brooklyn until they purchased their home in Leisuretowne, Southampton, NJ in 1973. She retired as a Staff Assistant after over 38 years with the New York Telephone Co. and reminded a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Wife of 57 years of the late Joseph. Sister of the Late Helen Hendrickson. Service and private entombment with her husband will be in Princeton Memorial Park, Robbinsville, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 21, 2019