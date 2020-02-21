|
Edith M. Downie
Runnemede - Edith "Edie" May Downie (nee Hlubb), on February 19, 2020, passed away at home with her daughters by her side. She was a longtime resident of Runnemede. Age 89. Beloved wife for 57 years of the late Jim. Devoted mother of Donna Frost (Gene) and Denise Monahan (Robbie). Loving Grandmom of Holly Plank (Steve) and Kevin Roback (Tiffany). Proud Great Grandmother of Jackson, Caleb & Gracyn Plank and Madison & Logan Roback. Predeceased by her siblings, John Hlubb, Joseph Hlubb, and Laura Recca and loving sister-in-law, Joan Hlubb. Mrs. Downie was employed by the Runnemede Board of Education for 25+ years and also served as bookkeeper for her husband's business, DECO Tool & Die. She was President of the Runnemede Fire Company Ladies' Auxiliary, a member of the Runnemede Women's Club and the Collingswood High School Class of 1948 Reunion Committee. She delighted in baking and decorating cakes for friends and family. There will be a visitation from 10:30am to 11:30am Saturday, February 29th at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 12 noon at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment private at the request of the family, Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hurffville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edith's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 33105 or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020