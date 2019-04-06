|
|
Edith M. Moules (nee Wells)
Collingswood - On April 4, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of 61 years to the late Richard "Dick" Moules. Survived by dear brother and sister- in- law, Robert and Mae Moules of Florida, Niece Sandy Medes (John), Nephew Bob Moules (Denise) and Niece Cathy Griffith. Edith worked as a secretary for Fidelity Mutual Savings & Loan for over 25 years. She and her husband Dick enjoyed bowling and would be seen daily at Rexy's for their meals and drinks. Edith had a love for owls and enjoyed watching her ME TV, her favorite Perry Mason. She will be missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday evening from 5 to 6:45 PM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, NJ, followed by sharing of memories at 6:45 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Edith's memory be made to the Westmont Fire Co. No. 1, 120 Haddon Ave., Westmont, NJ 08108. For online condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 6, 2019