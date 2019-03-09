|
|
Edith R. Mulray
Blackwood - Edith R. Mulray (nee Martin), on March 7, 2019, of Blackwood. Age 89. Devoted mother of Edie Wilson, Karen Brookstein (Robert) and Susan Romer. Loving Granny of Danielle Carlin, Jackie Wilson, Kristin Cocco (Jason), Ryan Thomas, and Rachael and Alisha Romer. Dear great grandmom of Jayden and Jaxton. Preceded in death by 3 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and her beloved pets: Maci Sue, Sammi, and Peyton. There will be a viewing from 10:15 am to 11:45 am Monday morning at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church Chapel, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, N.J. Funeral Mass 12 Noon in the church. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 9, 2019