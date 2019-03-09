Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Edith Mulray
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:45 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church Chape
701 Little Gloucester Rd
Blackwood,, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church Chapel
701 Little Gloucester Rd
Blackwood, NJ
Edith R. Mulray


Edith R. Mulray Obituary
Edith R. Mulray

Blackwood - Edith R. Mulray (nee Martin), on March 7, 2019, of Blackwood. Age 89. Devoted mother of Edie Wilson, Karen Brookstein (Robert) and Susan Romer. Loving Granny of Danielle Carlin, Jackie Wilson, Kristin Cocco (Jason), Ryan Thomas, and Rachael and Alisha Romer. Dear great grandmom of Jayden and Jaxton. Preceded in death by 3 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and her beloved pets: Maci Sue, Sammi, and Peyton. There will be a viewing from 10:15 am to 11:45 am Monday morning at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church Chapel, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, N.J. Funeral Mass 12 Noon in the church. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 9, 2019
