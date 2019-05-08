|
Edith Seltzer
Cherry Hill - Edith Seltzer (nee Dresnin) of Cherry Hill, on May 6, 2019. Wife of the late Harry; mother of Susan (late William) McKeever, Richard Seltzer and the late Robert (late Shelley) Seltzer; grandmother of Jessica McKeever, Jed Seltzer (fiancé Corrine McCarthy), Sean (Jennifer) McKeever and Aaron Seltzer; great-grandmother of Jaxson McKeever. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday, 12 Noon precisely at King David Memorial Park (Sec BB), 3594 Bristol Rd., Bensalem PA 19020. Shiva will be observed all day Thursday and Friday until
4 PM at the late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675.
Published in Courier-Post on May 8, 2019