|
|
Edithe Silver
Voorhees - April 14, 2019. Wife of the late Martin Silver. Mother of Gerald (Barbara) Grossman, Norman (Nonette) Grossman and Debra (Bernard) Mager. Step-mother of Barbara Moritz, Stephen (Barbara) Silver and Edward (Barbara) Silver. Grandmother of Marc (Jana), Brad (Marissa), Jonathan, Novalyn, Max and Leo. Great grandmother of Kamryn, Jack, Caleb and Skylar. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 1:00 pm to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, INC.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:30 pm Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Gerald & Barbara Grossman on Wed. and Thurs. evening. Contributions can be made to Lions Gate for the Allegra Music Guild or a
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 16, 2019