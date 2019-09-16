Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Edmund D. Jude


1934 - 2019
Edmund D. Jude Obituary
Edmund D. Jude

Audubon - On September 14, 2019 at home in Audubon, NJ surrounded by his loving family. Age 84 years. Beloved husband of 65 years to Frances M. Jude (nee Fisher). Loving father of Donna Mae (Steven) Jude-Harris, Edmund M. Jude and the late Joseph John Jude. Devoted grandfather of Jude, Donna Lee, Olivia, Edmund II, Harrison and the late Steven and great grandfather of Ashley, Steven and Connor. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Emily (the late John) Dugan and many nieces and nephews.

Ed was born and raised in Thacker, WV and was a Korean Conflict U.S. Navy veteran. He was a longtime, loyal employee of Gulf Oil Company and an avid Philadelphia sports fan.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday 10 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ed's memory to the World Wildlife Foundation (www.worldwildlife.org). To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 16, 2019
