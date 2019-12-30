Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Edmund Ciccarone
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Stephen’s RC Church
Pennsauken, NJ
Edmund M. Ciccarone


1925 - 2019
Edmund M. Ciccarone

Deptford - Edmund M. "Chick" Ciccarone, on December 29, 2019 of Deptford, formerly of Pennsauken. Age 94. Beloved husband of 68 years to Estelle Ciccarone (nee Delsardo). Devoted father of Donna Ciccarone (Jane), Carol Rothamel and Linda Foley (Scott). Loving grandfather of Lauren Baldyga (Len), Kristen Foley (Dave), Michael Rothamel (Amanda) and Steven Foley (Erica). Great grandfather of Chase, Carlee, Dominic, Nolan, Landon, Weiland and Abigail. Dear bother of the late Anna Ciccarone, Catherine Wagner, Eleanor Ciccarone, Frank Ciccarone and Henry Ciccarone. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ed graduated from South Philadelphia High for Boys. He worked for RCA for 37 years. Ed was an usher at St. Stephen's Church in Pennsauken for 40 years and a member of the Young at Heart Club. Ed loved to dance and listen to Frank Sinatra. There will be a viewing from 8am to 10am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am St. Stephen's RC Church, Pennsauken. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
