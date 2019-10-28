|
Edna Bakley
Locust, NC - Bakley, Edna May (née Phillips) of Locust, NC. Age 99 years. Formerly of Magnolia, NJ, entered into heaven on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Edna was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 17,1920, the daughter of Edwin and Mable Falls Phillips.
She grew up in New Jersey and married George S. Bakley. She worked for Grants Department store in the notions department and later became a secretary for West Jersey's ICU division. Edna was a life member of the Magnolia Ambulance Corps and member of the NJ First Aid Council for many years. She was a faithful member of Grace Episcopal Church in Haddonfield, NJ. When her husband George passed away in 2010 she moved to Charlotte, NC to live with her son and daughter-in-law. While in NC, she became involved in St. Michael's Anglican Church. Edna is best known and remembered for her love and devotion to her family.
She is survived by two siblings, Eleanor (Harry) Kitchen and Robert (Dee) Phillips. Two children, Richard (Patricia) Bakley and Helen (George) Johnson. Four grandchildren, Jennifer (Karl) Wicks, Thomas Bakley, George (Ann) Johnson, and Ellen (Ande) Rummel. Three great grandchildren, Corbyn & Hana Johnson, and Atticus Rummel.
The family will receive relatives and friends Monday morning 10:00AM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. Funeral service 10:30AM. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery, Pitman, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lighthouse Hospice 200 Lake Dr. East Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 are appreciated. For condolences CostantinoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019