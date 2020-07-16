Edna E. Coats (Penny)



Edna E. Coats (Penny) went to Heaven on July 12, 2020. She was born in Camden, NJ on November 17th, 1939. Penny was a solder technician and press operator in South Jersey; During her career she was selected to work on critical parts used in early Apollo missions. Penny was an avid dancer and loved music, darts, karaoke, and was a true social butterfly. She could make a stranger feel right at home in her company and made many friends during her life in South Jersey, Maryland, and Nevada. Those who knew her loved her.



She is remembered by her daughters, Lorraine E. James (Clarence James), Kimberly A. Brady; Her grandchildren, Stephanie N. Finucane (Marty R. Finucane), Jacob M. Wiesnet, Adam J. Brady, Jessica L. Brady; Endless friends and family. Services will not be arranged due to COVID-19. Penny wanted her life to be celebrated, not mourned.









