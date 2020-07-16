1/
Edna E. (Penny) Coats
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna E. Coats (Penny)

Edna E. Coats (Penny) went to Heaven on July 12, 2020. She was born in Camden, NJ on November 17th, 1939. Penny was a solder technician and press operator in South Jersey; During her career she was selected to work on critical parts used in early Apollo missions. Penny was an avid dancer and loved music, darts, karaoke, and was a true social butterfly. She could make a stranger feel right at home in her company and made many friends during her life in South Jersey, Maryland, and Nevada. Those who knew her loved her.

She is remembered by her daughters, Lorraine E. James (Clarence James), Kimberly A. Brady; Her grandchildren, Stephanie N. Finucane (Marty R. Finucane), Jacob M. Wiesnet, Adam J. Brady, Jessica L. Brady; Endless friends and family. Services will not be arranged due to COVID-19. Penny wanted her life to be celebrated, not mourned.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved