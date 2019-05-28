|
Edna J. Mason
Pennsauken - Edna Jane Mason (nee Zeigler) was born March 29, 1926, the only child of Rosa M. and Elmer J. Zeigler. Edna grew up in Camden and attended Camden HS, graduating in 1943. She then attended New Jersey State Teachers College to become a teacher.
Edna attended the First Methodist Church of Camden, where she met a young man named William "Bill" Mason. They fell in love and married on April 16, 1949. Edna taught elementary school in Camden until she was expecting her daughter, Nancy. She then became a stay-at-home mother, taking care of her parents, in addition to her daughter, while also volunteering at the library, at the elementary school, as a Girl Scout Leader, and as a Children's Choir Director.
After the closure of the Methodist Church in Camden, the family joined Pennsauken United Methodist Church, where Edna remained active, singing in the choir until November of 2018 when she broke her hip.
Wife of the late William "Bill" Mason, she is survived by her daughter, Nancy; four grandchildren, Dennis Jr., Lauren, Amanda, Glenn; and her friends and church family at Pennsauken UMC.
Funeral service will be held 11 am, Saturday at the Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home, 33 West Maple Ave., Merchantville. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10 am until time of service. Interment will follow in Harleigh Cemetery, Camden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Pennsauken United Methodist Church, 3539 Pennsylvania Ave., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. For condolences, please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 28, 2019