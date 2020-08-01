Edna M. "Honey" Ceccanecchio
Blackwood - Edna M. (nee Matreale) and known by all as "HONEY" passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 30, 2020 at 77 years. Honey was a resident of the Blackwood section of Gloucester Twp. and dearly beloved wife of David for 45 years and beloved mother of Dave "DJ" and beloved mother-in-law of Kerry (nee Moore). Honey is also survived by her adoring grandchildren Nina, Justin and Natalie, her many loyal and loving friends and her special dogs; Hollee and Lilly.
Honey was born in Camden, NJ and was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson HS and was a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur. She was an avid fan of all Philadelphia sports teams and loved vacationing in Aruba, Sea Isle City and Disney World.
Honey actively participated in her community as a 17 year member of the Gloucester Township Board of Education, a longtime member of the Gloucester Township Scholarship Committee, a four year member of the Gloucester Township Council, member of the Ladies Auxiliary Erial Little League and member of the Erial Elementary PTA.
Honey's family would ask that any donation made in her name be sent to the Samaritan Center at Voorhees, 3906 Church Rd., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054
Due to current health restrictions, a Memorial Service for Honey will be held after the New Year (2021) and relatives and friends will be notified of the details at that time. For condolences, please visit thefuneralmanor.com
.