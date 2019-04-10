Services
Edna M. Fritz


Haddon Heights - Edna M. (nee Lappen) age 92 passed away April 5, 2019 at home with her loving family at her side. Edna was born in Haddon Heights and lived her entire life in town. She was predeceased by her husband Warren C. Fritz, Sr. in 1984 and is survived by her devoted son, Warren, Jr. and his wife, Deborah and two grandchildren, Sarah and Kimberly all of Cherry Hill.

Edna worked for NJ American Water in Haddon Heights close to 20 years. She was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church (Fellowship UMC) for over 73 years and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.Funeral services held privately. Memorial donations may be made to: Fellowship United Methodist Church, 704 Garden Street, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Arr, EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 10, 2019
