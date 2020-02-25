|
Edna M. Hopkins
Mt. Ephraim - Edna M. Hopkins (nee Lindblad), on February 24, 2020, of Mt. Ephraim, formerly of Villas and Camden. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late William J. Hopkins. Loving mother of William (Carolyn), Mary Crumbook (the late William), Patricia Glover (John), Michael (Diane), Kathleen Hopkins (the late David Tantaros), Barbara Callahan, Linda Swanson Kramer and the late James and John. Dear sister of Ralph Gove. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hopkins was a member of the Villas Fishing Club and the Golden Slippers at the Villas. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Cape May County Veteran's Cemetery, Cape May. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
