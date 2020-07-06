1/1
Edna Mary Seebode
Edna Mary Seebode

Tabernacle - Edna Mary Seebode (nee Sharp) age 87 of Tabernacle, New Jersey, passed away at home on July 3, 2020. Born in Camden, New Jersey, Edna is the daughter of the late William and Edna Sharp. Edna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfred C. Seebode. She is the sister of the late John Sharp (Doris) and sister of the late Bradford Stover. Edna is survived by her nephews, John Sharp, Jr. (Diane), Douglas Sharp, and Steven Sharp; her good friend, Claire Gerhard; and her cherished cats, Sadie and Big White.

Edna graduated from Merchantville High School and pursued a career in bookkeeping eventually assisting in her husband's business, Alfred C. Seebode Models. Alfred and Edna met at the Dancette Ballroom in Oaklyn, New Jersey, where they were frequent dancers. They married in 1969 and spent many years traveling across the United States along with attending Eagles games, Edna's passion.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday, July 8 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mount Holly Road (Route 541), Medford, New Jersey. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in the BG William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, New Jersey. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please consider memorial donations to Friends of Burlington County Animal Shelter, an animal rescue or veteran's organization of your choice.




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
