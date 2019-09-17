|
Edna May (Lutz) Deputy
Medford - Medford NJ, formally of Pennsauken, NJ, and Bradenton, FL - On September 13, 2019, Edna became an angel at Age 81. Beloved wife of the late William B Deputy, loving mother of Edna, William (Donna), the late David, Patrick (Christine), Marcia (David) and Caroline (Joe). Dear grandmother of William, David, Christina, Ryan, Patrick, Dylan, Samantha, Victoria, Olivia, Joseph and Selena.
A Celebration of Life will be held for immediate family only.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 17, 2019