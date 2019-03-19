|
Eduard Dickmann
Mt.Laurel - DICKMANN, Eduard. Passed away on March 14, 2019 with his family by his side. Of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Age 77. Mr. Dickmann, born in 1941 in Odzcaci, Yugoslavia is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Barbara Dickmann, nee Meizner. Mr. Dickmann immigrated to the US and was naturalized in 1960 when he turned 18. He held a MA from U of Mass (1971) and a BA from Temple University (1966). He was a graduate of Murrell Dobbins Votech, Phila, Class of 1960. He was a Professor at Haverford College/Bryn Mawr College (74-76), Cleveland State University (69-73), and German Teacher at University of Massachusetts (66-69), NDEA Institute at the University of Scranton (Summer 68), Temple University (1965) and was a substitute teacher for the Philadelphia School District (1966). In addition to teaching, he worked as an technical editor/ documentation specialist for Siemens Corporation stationed in Munich (78-80), CSID Germany (80-83); Boeing-Vertol, Ridley PA, and Martin Marietta/GE/RCA until his retirement in 1995. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday March 22nd from 10-11 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Martlon, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 19, 2019