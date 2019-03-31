|
|
In Loving Memory of
Edward A. Field
04/20/1927 - 03/30/2018
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather. One year has gone by since you passed. You were a wonderful person, always there to help all of the family, the most important part of your life. The other people that you met along the way will always remember you, too. Your life was a success in every way. Your love of family, God and the U.S.A. were an example to us all.
We all love you and miss you.
Noemi, Lois and family, Stu & Terri, Art & Louise, Ken & Michelle, Sharon & Carl, Nicole, Ken Jr. and families, and your Great-Grandchildren.
To all of Ed's family and friends, thank you so much for your kindness and support during the times of his last illness, passing, and funeral.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 31, 2019