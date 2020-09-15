Edward B. Burke, III
Cincinnati - Edward B. Burke, III, suddenly passed on September 12, 2020, of Cincinnati, OH; formerly of Glendora NJ. Age 49. Papa to Kasey and Ryan. Son of Donna (nee Hagan) and Edward B. Burke, Jr. Brother of Joseph (Victoria), Donna Piergallini (Nicholas), Kathleen Esposito (Chris), and Kelly Williams (Kevin). Grandson of Eileen Burke. Predeceased by Joseph and Helen Hagan and Edward Burke. Also survived by his former wife Melinda Stodart, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Eddie was a lover of life and a successful collegiate baseball player, he was the captain of the Drexel Baseball team. He loved sports, cooking, a good cocktail, and was always up for a lively conversation. Eddie also loved to travel. But most of all he loved his children. If it was coaching, a soccer game, swimming or taking them to MMA training, they were the light of his life. Eddie was a graduate of St. Teresa's in 1985, Bishop Eustace Prep in 1989, and Drexel University in 1994. There will be a viewing Friday evening from 7pm to 9pm at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Mass and interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation
P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.