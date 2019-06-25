|
Edward Baker Smith III
Collingswood - Edward Baker Smith III, best known as Beau, died suddenly in Philadelphia on Thursday, June 13th, 2019, at the age of 63. Beau, born in Camden, NJ, on May 13, 1956, to Alice Cramer (née Kulbacki) and the late Edward B. Smith Jr., called Collingswood home, but he also had fond memories of his time living in Florida, as a young man, and in Washington, later in life, where he enjoyed biking in Banner Forest and riding the ferry.
Beau was zealous about helping others and enjoyed befriending strangers. If the bus didn't come, he considered walking an opportunity to look for someone who needed an encouraging word. "Nothing but the best for you," "We worship God, not problems," and "Don't let anyone steal your joy" were some of his favorite messages for those he passed.
Beau loved working as a cook at the Collingswood Manor in the 90s and cherished the relationships he built there. Up until his death, Beau continued to visit the residents "to pass out chocolates and plant seeds" of encouragement. He found joy and purpose in creatively preparing delicious and healthy meals for large groups of people, whether it be at a soup kitchen, church gathering or even the Occupy Philly protests.
Beau dedicated much of his time to caring for his beloved niece, the late Jessica Hankins-Lambert, and his Uncle Sonny, the late Charles Kulbacki.
Beau is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Catherine Edith Smith; mother, Alice Cramer (Ellis); siblings, Cathy Alatorre, Michael Smith (Cindy), Kelly Master (Michael), Brian Smith; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service on Friday, June 28, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 832 Park Ave., Collingswood, N.J. Visitation will begin at 2:30, followed by a service at 3:00. In lieu of flowers, please honor Beau's legacy with a donation to St. Paul's Food Pantry.
Published in Courier-Post on June 25, 2019