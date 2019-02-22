|
|
Edward Bendik
Marlton, NJ - February 21, 2019. Husband of the late Joyce Bendik. Father of Jay (the late Teresa) Bendik, David (Nicole) Bendik and Shari (Tom) Dragos. Grandfather of Samantha, Alexander, Daniel, Rachel, Matthew, Sydney, Lance, and Dean. Relatives and friends are invited Sun. beginning 9:30 am
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 10:00 am. Int. Mt. Ararat Cem., Farmingdale, NY. Contributions may be made to Jewish Family & Children's Service, www.jfcssnj.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 22, 2019