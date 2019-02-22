Services
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Edward Bendik

Marlton, NJ - February 21, 2019. Husband of the late Joyce Bendik. Father of Jay (the late Teresa) Bendik, David (Nicole) Bendik and Shari (Tom) Dragos. Grandfather of Samantha, Alexander, Daniel, Rachel, Matthew, Sydney, Lance, and Dean. Relatives and friends are invited Sun. beginning 9:30 am

where funeral services will begin promptly at 10:00 am. Int. Mt. Ararat Cem., Farmingdale, NY. Contributions may be made to Jewish Family & Children's Service, www.jfcssnj.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 22, 2019
