Edward "Shedrick" Blackstone
Milford - Blackstone, Edward "Shedrick" 79 - Well-known Reupholster Business Owner, "Shed's Thread." formerly of Delair, NJ. Saturday, May 22, 2020 loss his fight at the Milford Delaware Hospice Care Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his devoted wife, Yvonne Blackstone; daughter, Shelly Blackstone; granddaughter, Brooke Blackstone-Jones; two step children, three step grandchildren, one Aunt Ruth Kendall; a devoted friend, Frank Murphy and a host of other family & friends.
A Graveside service will be held Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 - 2:00 pm on the grounds of The Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, 100 Sunnyside Rd., Smryna, DE 19977.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to; Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 247 Rehoboth Blvd, Milford DE 19963, 302/422-5955 www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com