Edward Houghkirk
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Edward C. Houghkirk Jr.


1946 - 2019
Edward C. Houghkirk Jr. Obituary
Edward C. Houghkirk, Jr.

Haddon Township - Edward C. Houghkirk, Jr., on September 20, 2019, of Haddon Township. Age 73. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Mitchell). Devoted father of Heidi Weber (Edward), Roger Houghkirk (Michele), and the late Heather. Beloved grandfather of Alexis. Dear brother of Kevin (Leslie) and the late Diane. Also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as his K-9 companion Lucky. Edward worked for Local 19 as a sheet metal worker. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Ed was also known for his great sense of humor. There will be a visitation from 12 noon to 1:30pm Friday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Celebration of Life 1:30pm Friday at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's memory to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Boulevard, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 24, 2019
