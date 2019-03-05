|
Edward C. Smogard, Sr.
Blackwood - Edward C. Smogard, Sr., formerly of Blackwood, NJ passed away on February 25, 2019 at the age of 89 years; beloved husband of the late Rosemarie Smogard (nee Giannini) who predeceased him in 2000. Ed is the loving father of Edward C. Smogard, Jr. (Terri) of Mullica Hill, NJ, David Smogard (Yvonne) of Belle Mead, NJ, and Jean Marie Smogard of Mesa, AZ. Proud grandfather of Holli Smogard, Jason, Emily and Joshua Rue, and Joseph (Grace), David, Noel and Vincent Smogard. He is also survived by two sisters, Dolores Funk and Elvira Romness, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by six other siblings (four brothers and two sisters).
Ed was born in Madison, MN, where he grew up on a family farm and every day walked a great distance to attend a one room public school. At age 22 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. While stationed in Philadelphia, he met the love of his life, Rosemarie. The two married on November 19, 1955, settling in the Blackwood section of Gloucester Twp., where they lived for many years, and raised their family. He and Rosemarie became an integral part of Blackwood, Ed at one time serving on the Gloucester Twp. Board of Education, Rosemarie a member of St. Jude's Parish. Ed worked for many years, and retired from Unisys, mostly working in their Philadelphia office. He was a down to earth, mild mannered man, who enjoyed a game of golf, smoking a cigar, or reading a book. He adored his grandchildren, whom will sadly miss him.
Viewing will be Saturday, March 9th, 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012, where a prayer service will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment with U.S. Navy Honors will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
