Edward Charles BohiOf Marlton, NJ - Formerly of Cherry Hill and Mt. Laurel passed away on August 28, 2020 at the age of 93. Born in South Amboy New Jersey to a Swiss industrial family, who operated the C&M Embroidery factories in Zurich, Switzerland and South River, New Jersey. Beloved husband of Natalie Signore Bohi. Loving father of Nancy Davies (William), Barbara Bohi (Les), Edward Bohi (Martha) and Janet Bearoff (Richard). Devoted grandfather of Mary, Edward, Rebecca, Nathaniel, Benjamin and Mia and great grandfather of Christopher James and Nora Grace. Ed attended St Mary's High of South Amboy, NJ, Rutgers University and the CPI Sales Training Program for management. He was Field Sales Manager for Chesebrough Ponds, and National Sales Manager for Unilever until his retirement in 1988. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, fourth degree John Tatham Assembly. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He served overseas during WWII in the Pacific with the A.T.S. and in Korea during the Korean War 1951-1952.Ed enjoyed many years of deep sea fishing around the world and hunting as well. He was an avid outdoorsman and a lover of nature. He also enjoyed writing poetry in his later years.Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, at St Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ 08053. Burial will follow at Brigadier General Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Joan of Arc Church at the above address.