Edward Chinchillo
Bellmawr - Edward Chinchillo, on March 9, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 85. Beloved husband of Peg (nee Dromgoole). Devoted father of Barbara Pape (Ray), Edward J., Jeffrey J. and David P. (Theresa). Loving grandfather of Anthony (Josie), William, Christine, John, Matthew, and Emily. Dear brother of Nora Virtue, Jenny Wassmer, Anna Ross, and the late Florence Roper and Maria Ralston. Also survived by his brothers-in-law Mickey Ross and Paul Ralston. Ed was a builder by trade at I&B Builders in Cedar Brook, NJ. He was a dedicated public servant and served on the Bellmawr Planning Board, Zoning Board, and the Sewer Authority. Ed was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Lodge #62 F&AM, a member of Scottish Rite and Excelsior Consistory. There will be a visitation from 9am to 11am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Smart Home Program, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 13, 2019