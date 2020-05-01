Services
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 334-7376
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
1:00 PM
New St. Mary's Cemetery
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Cirillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Cirillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Cirillo Obituary
Edward Cirillo

South Philadelphia - Edward passed on May 1, 2020. Lifelong resident of South Philadelphia, a member of St. Nicholas parish, and WWII army vet. He was a retired United States Post office worker.

Devoted uncle of Diane (nee Cirillo) Heebner, Rich DiLullo, Charles Cirillo, the late Bill Shiavo, and the late Henry DiLullo. Brother of the late Nickie, Tony, Jenny Shiavo (nee Cirillo), Philomena "Mamie" DiLullo (nee Cirillo).

Graveside service on Tuesday 1:00pm at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -