Edward D. Campbell
Magnolia - Edward D. Campbell, of Magnolia, age 69. On May 20, 2019, at home surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with lymphoma. Best friend and beloved husband of 40 years to Jean (nee Filman). Devoted father of Lauren Marotta (Stephen) of Brookline, MA, Alison Watson (Sean) of Voorhees, NJ, and Kristen Campbell of Nashville, TN. Adored "Grandaddio" of Kaden, Laina, and Devin Watson. Dear brother of Lynne, Warren (Carol), Robert (Anne), John (Wendy), and the late Thomas. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends. Ed attended Audubon High School and West Chester State College, graduating in 1971 with a degree in Music Education. He spent over 30 years teaching vocal and instrumental music at Glen Landing Middle School, where he was also active in the popular drama program building sets and creating special effects, lighting, and sound. Ed served as a dedicated member of the Magnolia Board of Education for seven years. He had also served on the Magnolia Board of Health and had been an active member of the Sterling High School Marching Band Boosters. Ed always enjoyed fishing and crabbing from his 21-foot Starcraft, sand sculpting on the beach with his children and grandchildren, caring for his yard and pool, carpentry, playing piano, and so much more. There will be a viewing from 10am to 12 noon Saturday, May 25, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Celebration of Life 12 noon at the funeral home, where friends and family can share favorite memories of this talented, kind man who will be greatly missed. Interment Bethel Cemetery, Hurffville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 23, 2019