Edward D. Roman
Westmont - Ed went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family on November 9, 2020, at the age of 88. Loving father of Russell E. Roman (Colleen) of Westmont, NJ and the late Sandra L. Roman. Dear brother of David Roman (Gladys) of Ridley Park, PA. Proud grandfather of Kyle E. Roman (Valerie) of Independence, KY. Great grandfather of Lena, Levi and Henry. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Ed graduated from Drexel University Class of 1958, where he played Basketball and Baseball. He was a proud contributor to their Athletic Dept. Ed worked at the Cherry Hill BOE and was the Director of Finance for many years. He was the Treasurer of Evesham Twp., developer of the Marlton Recreation Council and a member of the Haddon Twp. Planning & Zoning Board. Ed enjoyed his season tickets to the Phillies & Drexel men and women's basketball games over the years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 8PM Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ., and Friday, Nov. 13th from 10:45 to 11:45 AM, funeral service will follow at 11:45 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his memory to Angel Tails Rescue, PO Box 5203, Somerset, NJ 08875 or angeltailsrescue.org
