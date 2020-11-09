1/1
Edward D. Roman
1931 - 2020
Edward D. Roman

Westmont - Ed went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family on November 9, 2020, at the age of 88. Loving father of Russell E. Roman (Colleen) of Westmont, NJ and the late Sandra L. Roman. Dear brother of David Roman (Gladys) of Ridley Park, PA. Proud grandfather of Kyle E. Roman (Valerie) of Independence, KY. Great grandfather of Lena, Levi and Henry. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Ed graduated from Drexel University Class of 1958, where he played Basketball and Baseball. He was a proud contributor to their Athletic Dept. Ed worked at the Cherry Hill BOE and was the Director of Finance for many years. He was the Treasurer of Evesham Twp., developer of the Marlton Recreation Council and a member of the Haddon Twp. Planning & Zoning Board. Ed enjoyed his season tickets to the Phillies & Drexel men and women's basketball games over the years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 8PM Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ., and Friday, Nov. 13th from 10:45 to 11:45 AM, funeral service will follow at 11:45 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his memory to Angel Tails Rescue, PO Box 5203, Somerset, NJ 08875 or angeltailsrescue.org. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jackson Funeral Home - Haddon Township
NOV
12
Funeral service
11:45 AM
Jackson Funeral Home - Haddon Township
NOV
14
Viewing
10:45 - 11:45 AM
Jackson Funeral Home - Haddon Township
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Home - Haddon Township
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson Funeral Home - Haddon Township

1 entry
November 9, 2020
I consider myself a better person having met and known you Ed and your family ... till we all meet again
Brian Kennedy
Friend
