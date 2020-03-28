Services
Edward Donald "Don" Searle


1930 - 2020
Pequea, PA - Edward Donald "Don" Searle, 89, of Pequea, PA and formerly of Mickleton, NJ, passed away on March 25, 2020. He was born at home on W. Broad St., Paulsboro, NJ in Dec. 1930 to Clinton & Rose Searl. In May 1951, he married his high school sweetheart, Edna C. Snyder, at Billingsport UM Church.

Don was best known in S. Jersey as an outstanding, left-handed baseball pitcher for Paulsboro High School and the "Old Timers" adult league. His hobbies included bowling and being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting in NJ, ME, WV & TX. He also fished. Don gave 40 yrs. of dedicated service to Mobil Oil Research & Refinery in Paulsboro, retiring as lab tech in 1990. He also attended Colemanville UM Church in Conestoga, PA.

Don is survived by his wife; identical twin sons, Donald, of CA, and Duane, of PA; six grandchildren; and brother Gordon, of TX. He was preceded in passing by his parents as well as siblings, Clinton, Robert, Paul and Mary.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

To send the family a condolence please visit, www.SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
