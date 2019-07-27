Services
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ Care Unit Miss. Baptist Church
242 Sicklerville Rd.
Sicklerville, NJ
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Care Unit Miss. Baptist Church
242 Sicklerville Rd.
Sicklerville, NJ
Rev. Dr. Edward F. Bellamy

Sicklerville - Rev. Dr. Edward F. Bellamy a.k.a Ricky was born December 27, 1949 to the late Deacon Charles Genesee and Deaconess Priscilla Gause Bellamy in Bucksport, South Carolina. Dr. Bellamy is the fourth child of eight children.

On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Dr. Bellamy answered the call of our Lord from his labor on this earth to his heavenly home in glory. He leaves to cherish his loving memories a devoted wife, Rev. Carlease L. Bellamy; three charismatic young men of faith Edward Hakim Bellamy of Albuquerque, NM; Frederick Rasheed (Kristin) and Tyler Jamal (Jennifer) Bellamy of Sicklerville, NJ. Four glorious sparkles in his eyes - Kaylem Mikah, Olivia Shane, Dominic Liam, and Kiah Marie Bellamy. One Sister Deborah (Jacob) Hopper - Downingtown, Pa.; 6 brothers - John (Ann) Gause -Williamstown, NJ; Charles (Fannie) Gause - Hemingway, SC; Michael Bellamy - Philadelphia, Pa.; Walter (Susan) Bellamy - Chester, Pa.; Victor (Marla) Bellamy - Oreland, Pa.; Curtis (Constance) Bellamy - Florence, NJ. One sister-in-law Belinda Hughes and one brother-in-law William Hughes- Hemingway, SC; Also his godchildren Erek Tyler McFadden and Brittany Moore, and a huge extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and church family.

"Those interested in supporting the legacy of Dr. Bellamy can send donations to the Reverend E. F. Bellamy Scholarship Fund c/o the Community Foundation of New Jersey, 35 Knox Hill Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960." www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 27, 2019
