1/
Edward F. Bowe Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward F. Bowe Jr

Haddonfield - Edward F Bowe, Jr, 93, passed away peacefully at home on September 1, 2020. Loving husband of 58 years to Teresa (nee Dorrico); Dear father to Edward Bowe (Christin), Stephen Bowe (Cindy), David Bowe, Maria Bowe Olsen (Glenn), Teresa Aregood (Christopher). He had 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Edward Sr. and Mary (Hawk), and brother Robert.

Ed was born in Woodbury and grew up in Gloucester City. He graduated from Gloucester Catholic High School and at the age of 17 enlisted in the Navy during WWII. After the war, he obtained a degree in Electronic Engineering/Physics from LaSalle College. He worked at RCA and the Department of Defense at both Frankford Arsenal and Fort Dix, where he helped develop radar instrumentation for the private and government sectors. He was an active member of St. Vincent's Pallotti Church, St Joseph the Worker Parish as well as Knights of Columbus. His hobbies included reading and model trains. Ed enjoyed spending time with his family. His life was defined by kindness, faith and service. He will be missed by all who loved him.

Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood NJ. Due to the pandemic, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Please leave your remembrances of Ed on Blake-Doyle.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
8568542570
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blake-Doyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved