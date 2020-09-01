Edward F. Bowe Jr
Haddonfield - Edward F Bowe, Jr, 93, passed away peacefully at home on September 1, 2020. Loving husband of 58 years to Teresa (nee Dorrico); Dear father to Edward Bowe (Christin), Stephen Bowe (Cindy), David Bowe, Maria Bowe Olsen (Glenn), Teresa Aregood (Christopher). He had 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Edward Sr. and Mary (Hawk), and brother Robert.
Ed was born in Woodbury and grew up in Gloucester City. He graduated from Gloucester Catholic High School and at the age of 17 enlisted in the Navy during WWII. After the war, he obtained a degree in Electronic Engineering/Physics from LaSalle College. He worked at RCA and the Department of Defense at both Frankford Arsenal and Fort Dix, where he helped develop radar instrumentation for the private and government sectors. He was an active member of St. Vincent's Pallotti Church, St Joseph the Worker Parish as well as Knights of Columbus. His hobbies included reading and model trains. Ed enjoyed spending time with his family. His life was defined by kindness, faith and service. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood NJ. Due to the pandemic, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Please leave your remembrances of Ed on Blake-Doyle.com
.