Edward F. Knicley
Riverton - Eighty-Five year old Riverton Resident passed away peacefully, April 10, 2019. He was survived by his beloved wife of 48 years Rosemary Knicley (Corbett), his four daughters: Sharon MacWilliams (Laverty) and husband, Jerry; Mary Laverty; Kathy Palait (Knicley) and husband, Al; Karen Palena (Knicley) and husband, Scott, and nine loving grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Joseph Laverty and his parents, Lena and Frank Knicley. Also survived by his brother, Robert Knicley and wife Marilyn. Edward was born and raised in Buckhannon, West Virginia; graduated from West Virginia University then became an officer in the Navy. Later settled in New Jersey where he raised his family. He was a sales representative for 27 years for Hoechst-Celanese Corporation in the printing industry. He was a range officer at Delran Marksman, for 40 years. As history was his passion, he was involved in reenacting the Revolutionary War with the Second Pennsylvania Regiment and later joined the Royal Welsh Fusiliers based out of England.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 6:00P - 8:00 PM at Weber Funeral Home Inc, 112 Broad Street, Riverton, NJ 08077 and attend his mass of Christian Burial on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM, with visitation starting at 9:00 AM at Marter Ecclesiae Roman Catholic Church, 261 Cross Keys Rd., Berlin, NJ 08009. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Marter Ecclesiae. Condolences may be shared on www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 12, 2019