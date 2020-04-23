|
Edward F. Kurth, Jr.
Glassboro - Edward F. Kurth, Jr., on April 22, 2020, of Glassboro; formerly of Westville. Age 73. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Egolf). Devoted father of Anne-Marie Gares (Christopher), Lorien Marella, William S. Marella (Orsola) and Helen Hall. Loving grandfather of Amanda, Mercedes, Karley, Curtis, Cassandra, Dylan, Brayden and Ryan. Great grandfather of Carson and Hunter. Dear brother of Barbara Bandoch (Joseph), Andrew Kurth (Zofia) and Robert Kurth (Patricia). Edward was a graduate of Deptford High School Class of 1964 and he started working with his brothers in the 1970s. Their company grew and became Kurth and Sons in Sewell, which now has over 30 employees. He proudly served in the US army during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the 101st Airborne Association, 82nd Airborne Association, VFW Post # 5343 Villas NJ, American Legion Post 521 Washington Twp. NJ, Military Order of the Purple Heart, and Combat Infantry Men's Association. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State, a private interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hurffville. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Edward's name to NJ Veterans Memorial Home, 524 NW Blvd, Vineland, NJ 08360. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
