Edward F. Mundhenk
Atco, NJ - Edward F. Mundhenk, age 95 of Atco, NJ passed away on Monday March 18, 2019 at the Fountains at Cedar Parke. Beloved husband of the late Bette Mundhenk. Loving father of Joan (Stewart) Johnson, Bob (Nancy) Mundhenk, and the late Robin Mundhenk. Proud grandfather of Jason and Tyler. Dear sister of Florence (Will) Gross.
Edward was born in New York and had resided at the Fountains at Cedar Parke for the past 6 years. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. Mr. Mundhenk was a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He went on to work as the Director of Quality Control for Warner Lambert, Morris Plains, NJ, retiring in 1985 after 38 years with the company. In his retirement years, Edward loved to travel with his wife. He also enjoyed volunteering and helping fellow seniors, and loved his church activities with the First United Methodist Church in Round Rock, TX.
Cremation will be held privately under the director of the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, Atco, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Methodist Children's Home, 1111 Herring Ave., Waco, TX 76708.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 19, 2019