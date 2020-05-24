|
Edward F. Shores
Roswell - Edward F. Shores, 72, resident of Roswell, Ga passed away peacefully on Monday May 18, 2020.
Ed was born on July 29, 1947 to Joseph and Helen Shores(nee Miller) in Binghamton, NY. He served in the Vietnam War as a CT3 signalman in Hawaii, and subsequently earned his Ph.D in English from the University of Florida in 1977.
Ed loved music and pursued mastery of the guitar throughout his adult life. He was a great nature lover and an avid birder. He loved to read, the cinema and pop culture, and his memory for detail was phenomenal.
During his golden years, Ed, was especially supported through his guitar groups, and we are grateful for the friendship they shared.
Edward Shores was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Wagner(nee Ratzell), of 43 years. Ed was a caring brother to Charles Shores and Shawn Shores(J. Neely). He was a proud uncle of Sarah Hewson(Ben), Joseph Shores; Zoe, Holden, Axel, Jack, and Ivy Neely; and great uncle to twins Jack and Audrey. Edward is also survived by his uncle Robert Shores(Marion), along with many cousins and friends both in Ga, NJ, and back home in NY.
An outdoor, socially distanced service will take place for Edward Shores at Locustwood Memorial Park on Friday May 29, 2020. If you would like to participate the family has requested you meet at Givnish of Maple Shade 600 E. Main St., Maple Shade, NJ 08052 at 10:30am, promptly, to process to the cemetery.
Additionally, Ed's life will be celebrated in a small, musical zoom tribute to be held on-line in mid June. To be included in future correspondence related to this event please communicate thru email via [email protected]
To share your fondest memories of Edward Shores, please visit Givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 24 to May 25, 2020