|
|
Edward F. Spillane
Mount Laurel - Edward F. Spillane "Whiffie/Mickey", age 83, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Mr. Spillane was born in Brockton, MA, raised in Wareham, MA and had resided in Willingboro, NJ before moving to Mount Laurel roughly 40 years ago. Edward graduated from Mass Maritime and went onto serve his country honorably within the US Navy. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. In his leisure, he enjoyed collecting railroad memorabilia and spending summers in Wildwood. But above all else, he cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind. Edward was predeceased by his spouse, Allegrina "Rina" Spillane; son, Steven Clement Spillane; brothers, Clement, John "Jay", Cornelius, Maurice. He is survived by his children, Edward A. Spillane, Janice Rene Drinkwater, Brenda L. Robinson; brother, Robert; grandchildren, James and Amanda White, Edward and Sarah Spillane, Gina Breen, Zack, Jake and Melanie Robinson, Melissa and Andrew Spillane; great-grandchildren, Michael Breen, Connor Breen and Marley Galdo.
A viewing will be held on Friday, April 26th from 8:30 to 10:30 AM at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Mass of the Christian burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM also on Friday, April 26th at Saint John Neumann RC Church, 560 Walton Ave, Mount Laurel, NJ. Entombment will follow at New Saint Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Edward's name may be made to Samaritan Health Care & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 25, 2019