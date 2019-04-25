Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint John Neumann RC Church
560 Walton Ave
Mount Laurel, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Spillane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward F. Spillane

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward F. Spillane Obituary
Edward F. Spillane

Mount Laurel - Edward F. Spillane "Whiffie/Mickey", age 83, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Mr. Spillane was born in Brockton, MA, raised in Wareham, MA and had resided in Willingboro, NJ before moving to Mount Laurel roughly 40 years ago. Edward graduated from Mass Maritime and went onto serve his country honorably within the US Navy. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. In his leisure, he enjoyed collecting railroad memorabilia and spending summers in Wildwood. But above all else, he cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind. Edward was predeceased by his spouse, Allegrina "Rina" Spillane; son, Steven Clement Spillane; brothers, Clement, John "Jay", Cornelius, Maurice. He is survived by his children, Edward A. Spillane, Janice Rene Drinkwater, Brenda L. Robinson; brother, Robert; grandchildren, James and Amanda White, Edward and Sarah Spillane, Gina Breen, Zack, Jake and Melanie Robinson, Melissa and Andrew Spillane; great-grandchildren, Michael Breen, Connor Breen and Marley Galdo.

A viewing will be held on Friday, April 26th from 8:30 to 10:30 AM at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Mass of the Christian burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM also on Friday, April 26th at Saint John Neumann RC Church, 560 Walton Ave, Mount Laurel, NJ. Entombment will follow at New Saint Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Edward's name may be made to Samaritan Health Care & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now