Edward Francis Boyle
- - On April 28, 2019, at age 69 he went peacefully to God. A devoted Christian, Eddie, gave pride of place to his faith.He loved sports, especially the Philadelphia teams.He had a lot of friends, was the life of every party, and always enjoyed a good time.An entrepreneur, he owned a rafting company, a financial serves business, and was a mortgage broker.He served in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his sisters: Mary Giordano, Catherine Boyle, Suzanne Musetto, Laura Schmidt, Shelley Stahl; by a sister in-law Patricia Boyle; by his brothers in-law, Andrew Musetto, David Giordano, Edward Stahl, and James Schmidt; and by many nieces and nephews.
He was loved and will be missed.
A private memorial service will be held.
Published in Courier-Post on May 19, 2019