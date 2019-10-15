Services
Oaklyn - Edward George Williams Sr., devoted husband and beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather died peacefully on October 11, 2019. Ed is survived by his wife, Manila June (Abel), his children: Kathy and her husband Sam, Edward Jr. and his wife Marion, Joyce and her husband Gregg, Carol and her husband Richard, and John. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Born on May 20, 1934, Ed was a lifelong resident of Camden County. He proudly served his country as an M. P. in the army. Ed married the love of his life, June, on July 2, 1955. Over the years, Ed and June enjoyed many adventures exploring the east coast, California, Hawaii, and Canada by car. He was an avid reader and lifelong dog lover. He loved all kinds of music and once joined Robert Merrill in song. His grandchildren will always remember their PopPop dressing up as Santa and taking them on adventures. Services and interment private, by BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Donations to Alzheimer's research .
