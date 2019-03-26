Resources
Egg Harbor Township - Edward Gordon Saler, 76, of Egg Harbor Township, formerly of Marlton and Ocean City, NJ, passed away on March 20, 2019 at home in Bay Breeze Village.

He received his undergraduate degree from Glassboro State College and a master's degree in Education from Temple University. Ed worked as a teacher and later the Assistant Principal at Beck Middle School in Cherry Hill, NJ. He leaves behind his wife Elaine Ann Saler, his two daughters, Bonnie Lee (Saler) Mase and Georgia Bea Saler-Histon, four grandchildren, Cassidy Amber (Rauhe) Thomson, Kali Jayne Rauhe, Amanda Kate Stilts, and Cooper Gordon Mase, and his brother Burt Elmer Saler. Preceding his death was his daughter Stacey Ann (Saler) Stilts. To send condolences to the family visit: www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 26, 2019
