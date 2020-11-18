Edward H. Pickering



Canton, GA - Edward H. Pickering of Canton GA, formerly of Berlin NJ, passed away on November 13, 2020 at the age of 63.



Beloved husband of the late Karen Pickering (nee Yaroslavski). Devoted father of Benjamin Pickering (Morgan) and Abigail (Sean) Schwegel; Loving grandfather of Margaret, Mason and Peyton Pickering, and Aaliyah and Scarlett Schwegel; Dear brother of Elinor (Bruce) Scholz, and Cherished uncle of Sarah and Hillary Scholz.



Ed was a 1975 graduate of Haddon Township High School and spent his career as a licensed US Customs Broker. He and his wife retired to Georgia to be near their family.



Ed was kind and loving and will be greatly missed by all who know him.









