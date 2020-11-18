1/1
Edward H. Pickering
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward H. Pickering

Canton, GA - Edward H. Pickering of Canton GA, formerly of Berlin NJ, passed away on November 13, 2020 at the age of 63.

Beloved husband of the late Karen Pickering (nee Yaroslavski). Devoted father of Benjamin Pickering (Morgan) and Abigail (Sean) Schwegel; Loving grandfather of Margaret, Mason and Peyton Pickering, and Aaliyah and Scarlett Schwegel; Dear brother of Elinor (Bruce) Scholz, and Cherished uncle of Sarah and Hillary Scholz.

Ed was a 1975 graduate of Haddon Township High School and spent his career as a licensed US Customs Broker. He and his wife retired to Georgia to be near their family.

Ed was kind and loving and will be greatly missed by all who know him.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved