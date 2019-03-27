|
Edward H. Reiher
Washington Twp. - on March 23, 2019, formerly of Broomall. Age 97. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Edna (nee Cavender). Loving father of Karen Ciccone (Dominic) and the late Wayne. Devoted grandfather of Traci Counts (Jason), June Glass (Steve), David Reiher (Kim), Scot Reiher (Tiffany), Kevin Ciccone (Nicole) and Jeffrey. Dear great-grandfather of Dylan, Zachary, Neena, Ethan, Shawna, Jameson, Hayden Jaxon, Baylee, Scot Michael, AJ and baby Ciccone.
Ed was an avid reader. He especially enjoyed reading books about WWII and American history. His favorite magazines were Time and National Geographic. He was a car enthusiast and in his younger days was considered a spiffy dresser.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday 9:00 - 10:30 at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral Service 10:30 am. Interment White Marsh Cemetery, Ambler, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 27, 2019