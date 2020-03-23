Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Edward H. "Bud" Strehlau


1942 - 2020
Edward H. "Bud" Strehlau Obituary
Edward H. "Bud" Strehlau

Williamstown - On March 20, 2020, Edward, "Bud," age 77. Beloved husband of Gloria (nee Stanisce) and the late Connie (nee DeSimone). Loving father of Edward, Anthony, Jean Depew, and Ernie McClaskey. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 6 great- grandchildren. Bud worked as an electrician for 43 years with Sunoco Oil Co. in Philadelphia. Funeral services and interment will be held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to AWA, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
