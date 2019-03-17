Services
Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Charles of Borromeo
2500 Branch Pike
Cinnaminson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Henry Collins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Henry Collins Obituary
Edward Henry Collins

Cinnaminson - Edward Henry Collins, 77, longtime resident of Cinnaminson NJ passed away suddenly on March 14, 2019.

Edward was an educator and administrator in the Cherry Hill school district for 40 years. He also managed the Old Pro miniature golf course in Cherry Hill, NJ for many years.

He loved woodworking, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Ed was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Ed is survived by the love of his life wife Judie Collins (nee Hoerler) of 55 years. Ed was a devoted dad to his four children James Collins (Mary), Jennifer Lyner (Andy), Edward T. Collins (Tammy), and Suzanne Miller (Christopher). He was a proud Pop-Pop to Danielle & Megan Lyner; Maxwell & Ethan Collins; and Ryan & Amanda Miller. He is survived by his brother Joseph F. Collins (Cathy); nieces and nephews Amy, Lesa, Justin, and Jonathan; and three step grandchildren Kirsten, Cheryl, and Richard.

A gathering of family and friends for Ed will be held at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 N., Cinnaminson NJ, 08077 on Monday March 18, 2019 from 6pm-8pm; and again, on Tuesday March 19, 2019 from 9am-10am at the funeral home. Following the visitation, a funeral mass will be held at St. Charles of Borromeo, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson NJ, 08077 starting at 10:30am. An interment will take place after mass at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, NJ.

To share your fondest memories of Ed please visit Givnish.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Edward's name to either the ASPCA or .
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now