Edward Henry Collins
Cinnaminson - Edward Henry Collins, 77, longtime resident of Cinnaminson NJ passed away suddenly on March 14, 2019.
Edward was an educator and administrator in the Cherry Hill school district for 40 years. He also managed the Old Pro miniature golf course in Cherry Hill, NJ for many years.
He loved woodworking, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Ed was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Ed is survived by the love of his life wife Judie Collins (nee Hoerler) of 55 years. Ed was a devoted dad to his four children James Collins (Mary), Jennifer Lyner (Andy), Edward T. Collins (Tammy), and Suzanne Miller (Christopher). He was a proud Pop-Pop to Danielle & Megan Lyner; Maxwell & Ethan Collins; and Ryan & Amanda Miller. He is survived by his brother Joseph F. Collins (Cathy); nieces and nephews Amy, Lesa, Justin, and Jonathan; and three step grandchildren Kirsten, Cheryl, and Richard.
A gathering of family and friends for Ed will be held at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 N., Cinnaminson NJ, 08077 on Monday March 18, 2019 from 6pm-8pm; and again, on Tuesday March 19, 2019 from 9am-10am at the funeral home. Following the visitation, a funeral mass will be held at St. Charles of Borromeo, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson NJ, 08077 starting at 10:30am. An interment will take place after mass at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, NJ.
To share your fondest memories of Ed please visit Givnish.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Edward's name to either the ASPCA or .
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 17, 2019