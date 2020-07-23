Edward J. Byerley
Haddon Heights - On July 22, 2020, Edward J. Byerley, age 99, passed away. A World War II veteran, Mr. Byerley retired from over thirty years at RCA as a civil engineer. He had been a longtime parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Parish in Haddon Heights.
Edward was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joan B. (nee Beach). He is survived by his devoted sons, Fr. Timothy E. Byerley, Curt J. Byerley (Wife, Joan) and Fr. E. Joseph Byerley as well as his loving granddaughters, Kate and Kristen and his great grandchildren, Oliver and Lily.
All relatives and friends are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 25th beginning at 9:30 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. His viewing prior to Mass as well as his committal service following at Calvary Mausoleum will be held privately for the family. For those unable to attend the Funeral Mass, it will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/StRoseLimaHaddonHeigthsNJ
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Rose of Lima. Arr. Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com
).