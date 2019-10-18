Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Simon Stock Parish Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
178 White Horse Pike
Berlin, NJ
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Simon Stock Parish Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
178 White Horse Pike
Berlin, NJ
Edward J. McKenna


1936 - 2019
Edward J. McKenna Obituary
Edward J. McKenna

W. Berlin - Edward J. McKenna, 83 years, of W. Berlin, NJ passed away on Friday October 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Loretta P McKenna (née Headley). Loving father of Karen (Craig) Morris, Brian McKenna and Lynne McKenna. Dear brother of Patrick (Patricia) McKenna and the late Claire and Tom Connor and the late Catherine and Stanley Zurinski. Cherished grandfather of Kevin Morris.

Edward was a retired Sergeant Investigator in the Camden County Prosecutors Office. He was a proud US Air Force veteran who served during the Korean War and loved to travel.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation Thursday morning from 10:00AM to 11:30AM at the St. Simon Stock Parish Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 178 White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Memorial Mass 11:30AM. Interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 200, Marlton, NJ 08053 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN, NJ. For lasting condolences CostantinoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
